8月24日のまにら新聞から

Marcos suspends work in gov't offices, classes due to ''Florita''

［ 78 words｜2022.8.24｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a suspension of work and classes in all levels Tuesday until Wednesday for government offices and public schools due to Severe Tropical Storm ''Florita'', Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Tuesday.

''The heavy rains pose possible risks to the general public based on the recommendations of the Office of Civil Defense,'' said Cruz-Angeles.

''The same course of action for private schools and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads,'' she added. DMS

