Sara says face-to-face classes ''a victory for basic education''

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said Monday at the Dinalupihan Elementary School that the start of face-to-face classes for the school year 2022-2023 was a ''victory for basic education.''

Around 28 million learners were enrolled in schools for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Department of Education (DepEd) to blended learning. DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said this was 101 percent higher compared to the enrollment figures last year.''

Although teachers welcomed children in classrooms, shortage became apparent as news reports said kids had to sit on the floor due to lack of armchairs. Some classes were held in covered courts.

A reminder that COVID-19 remains present was the presence of washing areas and social distancing in classrooms.

''But without a doubt, this is also a victory for all the teachers and support staff, the parents, the LGUs, other government partners, private sector and civil society advocate supporters, and all education stakeholders,” she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of classrooms should not be used as excuses to keep children from attending classes, she said.

President Ferdinand Marcos, in his Facebook page, said: "It has always been my belief that learning will be more effective inside classrooms where students fully interact with their teachers and fellow students."

Duterte stressed the need for schools in Visyas and Mindanao which were severely affected by Typhoon “Odette” to undergo reconstruction.

“We acknowledged that these Odette-affected schools needed immediate intervention and facelifted to become safe spaces and conducive again for learning for our children,” she said.

Duterte said DepEd has launched special programs with the help of several organizations and education partners to make up for the learning loss during the pandemic.

“Our DepEd schools and regional offices have prepared learning recovery plans to address the learning gap and accelerate children’s learning during this critical period,” she said.

She also said the Office of the Vice President has begun rolling out the Pagbabago Campaign which is a program “ designed to help augment parent’s school expenses, providing school supplies and dental kits to students enrolled in Grade 1 and in Grade 7.”

It also includes distribution of food, relief packs to parents and a talk about responsible parenthood.

Duterte also urged students to finish their assignments and projects given to them by their teachers, saying they also have no excuses.

“Our shared dedication, our strength as a nation and our shared aspirations for our children and our country has brought us all here today,” she said.

“And today, we are making things possible for our children and making things possible for our country. We will not break. Let us continue to love the Philippines,” she added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS