DOH says deaths from COVID-19 rising

The Department of Health (DOH) said Friday it has observed an increasing number of deaths from COVID-19 over the last two months.

"There is this observed increase in the number of deaths over these past months. We saw how the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has risen," said DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Late Friday, the DOH reported 3,748 COVID-19 cases, down from Thursday's 3, 758. Forty persons died while 2, 592 recovered.

"Back in June, we were averaging one death per day. Come July, we have eight deaths per day. And, as of mid-August, we are at nine deaths per day," she added.

She said the COVID-19 deaths mostly were unvaccinated individuals who experienced severe illnesses.

"Upon analyzing our data, from July 1 to August 14, particularly those dying in hospitals, we found out that 63 percent of these deaths were unvaccinated," said Vergeire.

"We are reminding everyone that the probability of having severe infections and possible death due to COVID-19 is higher if you don't get vaccinated," said Vergeire.

While deaths are rising, the DOH said COVID-19 cases have slowed down.

Vergeire said over the past week, the country has registered 3,757 cases per day, which is six percent lower than the previous week.

"All island groups, except Mindanao, are showing plateauing case trends," Vergeire noted. DMS