DSWD will start giving cash assistance to indigent students in the country

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will start distributing cash assistance for indigent students in the country on Saturday.

This was announced by Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo during a press conference in Malacanang on Thursday.

Tulfo said cash assistance will be given starting on August 20, will continue every Saturday until the 24th day of September.

"This program is aimed to help our indigent students all over the country, which means to say that children coming from poor families will be given cash assistance to buy their school supplies or whatever that they need in school such as school supplies, school fees, uniform, shoes, etc," he said.

"We saved around 500 million funds for the indigent students that need money to buy school supplies, it's five hundred million all throughout the country. So I ordered our central office, regional offices, provincial offices, satellite offices to open every Saturday until September 24 to cater the needs of our students," he added.

Tulfo said the program for distributing cash assistance for indigent elementary to college students is under the Assistance for Individuals in Crisis Situation program of the DSWD.

"Cash will be provided to the parents or students, 1,000 pesos for elementary, P2,000 for high school, P3,000 for senior high school, and P4,000 for college or vocational courses," he said.

Tulfo explained that a maximum of three children in every indigent Filipino family can avail the cash assistance by showing their proof of enrollment or a valid school ID.

He said he implified the requirement needed for the cash aide by removing the need to provide the certificate of indigency issued by barangay so that the assistance will not be politicized.

"Before, it's very tedious. I heard reports during previous years that a lot of requirements were being asked, the students were waiting until from 6 am to 9pm and yet they're not yet done. I want this done immediately. What I want is when they queue there, we will try our best to just make them wait for the maximum of five hours," he said.

"We are hoping only indigents (will avail of this). We think that those who have money will not wait in line for six hours just to get cash for their uniform or school supplies. So, we’re hoping and expecting that only indigents will lineup there," he added.

He also noted that 4Ps and even non 4Ps beneficiaries can avail the cash assistance from the government. Robina Asido/DMS