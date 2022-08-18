Judge orders lawyer of two Japanese to bring them to court for Sept. 21 hearing

By Robina Asido

A judge ordered the lawyer of the two Japanese nationals who allegedly carried an undeclared amount of 100,645,000 yen (P44,833,486) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in February, to bring them in the next hearing at the Pasay City Regional Trial Court after they failed to show up on their arraignment on Wednesday.

The order was issued by Presiding Judge Rowena Nieves Tan after Mikaelo Jaime Reyes, lawyer of the Japanese nationals, said he was not able to get in touch with his client on Wednesday morning.

Reyes explained that based on his last communication with his clients on Tuesday, they agreed to attend the arraignment and meet him at the Pasay City court.

Despite their failure to appear, Tan did not order the issuance of a warrant of arrest to compel the accused to appear in the next arraignment for "humanitarian consideration" as Reyes said one of his clients is suffering from "stage three cancer."

Tan asked Reyes if he could commit to bring his client to court in exchange for the non -issuance of the warrant of arrest.

"Can you commit to bring them to court? The court will no longer issue a warrant of arrest but can you commit to bring them to court for their arraignment," she said.

In response, Reyes gave his commitment before the court to bring his clients for the next arraignment scheduled on September 21, 2022.

Data from the court shows that the accused who were apprehended on February 1, 2022, posted cash bonds in the amount of P60,000 and P120,000.00 on February 15. A hold departure order against the suspects was issued last April 11. DMS