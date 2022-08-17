Risk levels for COVID-19 remain moderate: OCTA Research

OCTA Research said while the positivity rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) has gone down, risk levels for COVID-19 remain moderate.

''The wave of (COVID-19 cases) is not yet over,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said in his Twitter account.

In its report on Tuesday, OCTA Research said the positivity rate in NCR went down from 17.3 percent on August 7 to 16.1 percent on August 14.

The reproduction number is at 1.13 from 1.15 while the healthcare utilization risk remains at 37 percent. DMS