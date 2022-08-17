House committee votes to postpone barangay and Sangguinang Kabataan elections

A House of Representatives committee on Tuesday approved a motion to postpone the December 5, 2022 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

The House committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms voted 12 yes and two, to hold the barangay and SK elections on December 4 2023, dzBB reported.

Last August 9, Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Chiz Escudero appealed to his colleagues to act on pending legislative proposals to suspend this December's Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSK) elections. DMS