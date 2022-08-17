Sugar Regulatory Administration head resigns

Hermenegildo Serafica resigned as head of the Sugar Regulatory Admininstration (SRA), the Palace said Tuesday.

His resignation was accepted by Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez in a letter on August 13, news reports said. No reason was given by Serafica for quitting.

On Monday, Ronald Beltran, who is a member of the SRA quit , citing health reasons.

In her Facebook account, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said:''We confirm the acceptance of Administrator of the Sugar Regulatory Administration Mr. Hermenegildo Serafica’s resignation, as well as the resignation of Atty. Roland Beltran of the Sugar Regulatory Board.''

Serafica, in a statement, said: ''I am officially leaving my post with a light heart and clear conscience knowing that I performed the functions of my office consistent with, or within the bounds of the law.''

The Palace has not said who will replace Serafica and Beltran.

The developments came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Friday the country will not import 300,000 metric tons of sugar.

Leocadio Sebastian, an agriculture undersecretary who signed the sugar importation order like Serafica and Beltran, resigned Thursday.

Sebastian said he accepted the responsibility for the SRA issuing Sugar Order No. 4 without the approval of Marcos, the chairman of the body.

Cruz-Angeles had described as “illegal” Sugar Order No. 4 issued by the Sugar Regulatory Administration, which supposedly directs the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar.

"Usec Sebastian was not authorized to sign such a resolution because the President did not authorize the importation," said Cruz-Angeles. DMS