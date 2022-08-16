House adopts resolution honoring former Asian Games sprint queen de Vega

The House of Representatives on Monday adopted a resolution conveying its condolences to the family of former Asian Games sprint queen Lydia

De Vega-Mercado and paying homage to her contributions to the country as a world-class athlete.

House Resolution No. 231 is principally authored by Speaker Martin Romualdez, Majority Leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose

Dalipe, Minority Leader and 4Ps Party-list Rep. Marcelino Libanan, Tingog Party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez, senior Deputy Ma ority Leader and Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos and Deputy Majority Leader and Tingog Party-list Rep. Jude Acidre.

The adoption was in consolidation of related HR Nos. 214, 216, 217, 218, 219, and 228.

“Ms. Lydia De Vega-Mercado not only brought honor, pride and unparalleled distinction to our beloved country, but inspired so many more athletes to follow suit and follow their dreams. Ms. De Vega has virtually put our country on the map by being, at one time, the

‘fastest woman in Asia,”Romualdez said.

“Her legacy will live on in the hearts of millions of Filipinos who

will remember her name and her legacy as one of the best and brightest shining stars of Philippine sports,” the Speaker added.

The resolution will be presented to the family of Ms. De Vega, who passed away at the age of 57 last August 10.

“Resolved by the House of Representatives, to convey its profound condolences to the family of Lydia De Vega-Mercado, sprint queen of Asia and one of the greatest Filipino athletes of all time,” the resolution read.

“It is indeed with great sorrow that the country lost a word-class athlete with the untimely passing of Lydia de Vega-Mercado, but her legacy lives on and she will always be remembered as one of the greatest Filipino sports icons who brought great honor and pride to the country,” it added. Office of Speaker Martin Romualdez