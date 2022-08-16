New COVID-19 cases decline to 3,484 from Sunday's 4, 182

The Department of Health (DOH) said Monday new COVID-19 cases reached 3,484, down from 4, 182 on Sunday.

Forty-two persons died from COVID-19 from 41 on Sunday.

The National Capital Region (NCR) accounted for 1,131 of the new cases from 1,290.

OCTA Research said the growth rate of COVID-19 cases decreased to one percent as of August 14. It added that the reproduction number went down to 1.15 and the average daily attack rate was at 8.70.

The health care utilization rate was at 37 percent. It added that NCR remained under moderate risk. DMS