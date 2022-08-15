Agri undersecretary resigns over sugar importation

Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian resigned from the Department of Agriculture (DA) after taking responsibility for the release of an alleged sugar importation order.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Friday Sebastian submitted his resignation letter addressed to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., which he sent through Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez last Thursday.

Sebastian said he is taking responsibility for the issuance by Sugar Regulatory Board (SRB) of Sugar Order No. 4 without the approval of Marcos, chairman of the body.

“I sincerely offer my apologies, Your Excellency, for my having approved Sugar Order (SO) No.4 on your behalf, and through the authority you have vested upon me…I take accountability and responsibility for its consequences,” Sebastian said.

“Thus, I humbly offer to be relieved of my delegated authorities and the assignments and responsibilities in my capacity as Chief of Staff and Undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture,” he added.

SO 4 was briefly posted in the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) website last Wednesday before it was taken down after Malacañang denied it.

The order would have allowed the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar.

Angeles earlier said Marcos decided to defer importing sugar as the harvest season starts next month. DMS