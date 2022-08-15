Marcos names former Davao congresswoman as ambassador to Japan

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr appointed former Davao congresswoman Mylene Garcia-Albano as the country's next ambassador to Japan, government media said.

In its Facebook post, Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) said Marcos administered the oath of office to Garcia-Albano at Malacañang Palace's Reception Hall on Thursday.

Garcia-Albano will take over from current Ambassador Jose Laurel V, who was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.

Marcos also led the oath-taking of Aileen Anunciacion Zosa as president and chief executive officer of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Olivia Coo as commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). DMS