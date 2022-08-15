「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-25度
両替レート
取引なし

8月15日のまにら新聞から

Marcos names former Davao congresswoman as ambassador to Japan

［ 97 words｜2022.8.15｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr appointed former Davao congresswoman Mylene Garcia-Albano as the country's next ambassador to Japan, government media said.

In its Facebook post, Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) said Marcos administered the oath of office to Garcia-Albano at Malacañang Palace's Reception Hall on Thursday.

Garcia-Albano will take over from current Ambassador Jose Laurel V, who was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.

Marcos also led the oath-taking of Aileen Anunciacion Zosa as president and chief executive officer of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Olivia Coo as commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). DMS

前の記事2022年8月15日 次の記事2022年8月15日