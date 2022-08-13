Around 60% of key NCR intersections have traffic sensors: MMDA

About 60 percent of the major intersections have traffic sensors installed, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Friday.

In a “Laging Handa” public briefing, acting MMDA chairman Carlos Dimayuga III said they plan to put traffic sensors in all major NCR intersections.

“Right now about 60 percent of the major intersections in Manila have traffic sensors. We plan to put traffic sensors in all major intersections,” Dimayuga said.

“We are going to do it phase-by-phase. We expect them to be fully operational within two to three years,” he added.

Traffic sensors are used to determine the presence of vehicles at certain locations.

Dimayuga said the MMDA has coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to provide mobile pumping stations to the flooded areas near Manila Baywalk.

“We have mobile pumping stations in the area. We have identified the areas that are prone to flooding and we have mobile pumping stations on standby,” he said.

Floods in the areas adjacent to Manila Baywalk was not caused by the dolomite beach but by ongoing construction of three drainage systems, the MMDA said Tuesday.

The three drainage systems undergoing construction are Padre Faura Drainage, Remedios Drainage, and Estero De San Antonio. Jaspearl Tan/DMS