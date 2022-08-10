Ex-President Ramos laid to rest in state burial

Former President Fidel Ramos was laid to rest at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani around 11:30 am at a presidential state burial Tuesday.

With President Ferdinand Marcos Jr attending the state burial with full military honors, the urn of Ramos was placed at his resting place after it was brought inside a casket from the Heritage Memorial Park.

''The life of a soldier was difficult. But we adjusted. He was able to raise five daughters, eight grandsons and five grand daughters. He stayed for two years here. Then two years in the province. He also volunteered for two years in Vietnam. Thank you everyone for all your help and as he said 'We can do it','' said Ramos' widow, Amelita.

"Can we do it?,'' she asked, to the cheers of the audience.

Marcos, whose father is a second cousin to Ramos, joined the military in saluting as the honor guards held the Philippine flag above the former president's urn while the 21-gun salute reverberated throughout the cemetery.

Marcos handed over the folded Philippine flag to Mrs. Ramos.

Ramos, 94, passed away on July 31. He was president from 1992 to 1998. Before that he was Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff and defense secretary.

Ramos, as chief executive, presided over a series of measures to open the economy, especially in telecommunications, energy and aviation.

''While in the academe, I saw firsthand and closely followed how his economic and social reform agenda, which centered on opening the economy and people empowerment, paved the way to foundational economic transformation,'' said Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan in a statement.

''He provided the country with much-needed stability against threats from within. He was also a visionary. His foresight and steadfastness enabled the Philippines to weather the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis and be among the continent’s “Tiger Cub Economies,"'' added Balisacan.

Ramos' presidency was also highlighted by the peace agreements signed between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Marcos himself, in visiting Ramos' wake, hailed the former president as a bedrock of stability.

''When he (Ramos) came into the presidency, he brought calm and he brought stability to our country. And for that, we will always be grateful to him and for all his service all throughout his life --- as a soldier and as a public servant, '' said Marcos.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, Ramos remained quiet. But in his passing, tributes to his presidency and his years of service in the military and police resounded in social media. DMS