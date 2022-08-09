Marcos confident country will be secure under new AFP chief

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said he is confident the country will remain secure with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) now under the helm of its new chief, Bartolome Bacarro.

During his speech at the Change of Command Ceremony of AFP in Camp Aguinaldo last Monday, Marcos said Bacarro rose from the ranks.

Bacarro was awarded the Medal of Valor for enduring a 10-hour encounter with 150 New People's Army insurgents in Isabela in 1991.

"He was fearless in combat and at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty, he took on the most formidable foes, faced them head on and eventually emerged triumphant through sheer determination and courage," Marcos said.

Marcos said with Bacarro's leadership, AFP can repulse national threats and help him achieve his goals for nation-building.

"As we look and think about a world that is constantly changing, a world wrought with conditions and situations that are hard to predict, a world full of elements and forces that can wreak havoc on its domain, the kind of leadership that you (Bacarro) possess: the strong presence, the administrative and operational proficiency, unmatched discipline, and unwavering commitment will come in useful for the work that you are facing ahead of you," Marcos said.

Bacarro thanked Marcos for selecting him to lead AFP.

"Sir, I will not take this responsibility lightly. I am fully aware that the challenges that will beset me will be undaunting, but your trust and confidence will remind me to keep faith in your vision for this country," Bacarro said.

Bacarro will be the first AFP chief to have a fixed three-year term under Republic Act No. 11709.

He replaced former AFP chief Andres Centino, his classmate at the Philippine Military Academy. DMS