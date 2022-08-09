Use ''reasonable and justifiable'' force when necessary in anti-crime campaigns. Marcos tells PNP

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to exercise restraint and maintain its integrity in its fight against criminality during his term.

During his speech at the 121st anniversary of the PNP Monday in Camp Crame, Marcos reminded police to only use "reasonable and justifiable" force when it is necessary.

Marcos said this use should always come from authority, which he said "must be fair, must be impartial.''

"It is only then that you can effectively sustain with great respect and wide support the authority that you possess as uniformed servicemen of the Republic," Marcos said.

Marcos said he wants the PNP under its new head Lt.Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., to improve on its gains in anti-crime campaigns.

"The PNP has proven its seriousness and intent to prevent criminality and solve crimes for peace to reign supreme in our land. In the same breadth, I would like to witness the same or an even higher sense of commitment, determination, and cooperation from all, now that the new PNP (chief) has been installed," Marcos said. DMS