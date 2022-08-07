Carlos recommends elementary students learn languages, including Mandarin

National Security Adviser (NSA) Secretary Clarita Carlos recommended studying the "language of the superpower", including Mandarin, for elementary students in the Philippines.

In a radio interview on Friday, Carlos said based on "empirical evidence" the best time for children to learn languages is from three to 10 years old.

"The empirical evidence suggests - I think I have taken this up with you - that the best time for children to learn is 3 years old up to 10 years old. That they can speak simultaneously 4 to 5 languages," she said in a radio interview.

"Their brain forms during that time and neuroscientists see that it is the best time for them to learn languages. And Mandarin should be one of them because that is the language of the superpower," she added.

This was mentioned by Carlos, after the recent visit of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan escalated tensions in the region.

Her visit was strongly opposed by China to the point that it announced the conduct of military drill near the territorial waters of Taiwan shortly after Pelosi's arrival on Tuesday.

Carlos also expressed her belief that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the country this weekend for damage control following the tension caused by Pelosi.

She also mentioned that Pelosi's itinerary does not include her visit to Taiwan as US President Joe Biden expressed that it is "not a good idea."

"I really follow American politics. Biden told Pelosi that what she wants to do is not good. And based on other sources, Pelosi’s office hid it from her itinerary. So it was not listed. But somehow they leaked it deliberately," she said.

"So even the Pentagon doesn’t want to because they know the situation in our region but on the other hand, Nancy Pelosi used an American aircraft. That is official and she is well protected," he added.

Despite the conflict between China, Taiwan and the US, Carlos reiterated President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. decision that the Philippine government "will remain steadfast in our One China Policy."

"We have many levels of cooperation with China, mostly commercial like their Belt and Road Initiative. Let us not abandon those.

''One major consideration is that as President Bongbong said China is our partner and friend on the one hand. America is also our friend. We cannot choose either or, it doesn’t work that way. Our interest is to get whatever benefits we can from our relations with China and the US. And both countries I think did respect our decision regarding that," she added. Robina Asido/DMS