Low pressure area in Bulacan causing rains in Metro Manila: Pagasa

A low pressure area spotted in Bulacan is causing rains in Metro Manila and most parts of Luzon, the state-run weather bureau said late Friday afternoon.

In an interview with dzBB, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecaster Obet Badrina said the LPA was located at Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan.

“It will be cloudy until tomorrow and there will be rainshowers,” Badrina said.

Rains are expected until tomorrow over Metro Manila, Southern Luzon, Central Luzon, Cordillera, Ilocos, and Cagayan due to the southwest monsoon and low pressure area, added Badrina.

The low pressure area, which is heading west, is expected to reach the West Philippine Sea on Sunday and become a tropical storm, he said.

“Around Sunday, this low pressure area may already be at the West Philippine Sea. We are not removing the possibility that this will turn into a storm when it reaches the West Philippine Sea. If ever this becomes a storm, it will be named Florita,” Badrina said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS