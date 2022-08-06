At least 11 reported dead from last week's magnitude 7.0 quake

At least 11 persons died from the magnitude 7.0 earthquake where the epicenter was located in the municipality of Tayum, Abra.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Friday the latest fatality was identified as Dario Lacaden, 59, who was hit on his head when a roof collapsed at Barangay Wayangan, Tubo in Abra during the quake.

The damage to infrastructure also increased to a total of P1,342,438,371.81, while damage to agricultural infrastructure, machinery and equipment now at P33,227,895 and irrigation damage of P22,700,000.

The number of damaged houses in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and the National Capital Region also rose to 30,285, of which 29,720 were partially damaged and 565 others were destroyed.

The NDRRMC recorded a total of 119,730 families or 448,990 individuals affected because of the quake, of which 745 families or 2,395 persons were still being serve inside the 21 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS