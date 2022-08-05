Philippines receives donations from Japan for recent quake in Northern Philippines

In view of the strong cooperation between the Philippines and Japan on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response, the Philippines received a donation from the Japanese government, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), on August 2 for the victims of the recent earthquake in Northern Philippines.

The donation included camping tents, sleeping pads, generators, plastic sheets, and water containers.

Present during the turnover ceremony for the donations are Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko Japan International Cooperation Agency Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Jesus Domingo, and Social Welfare and Development Assistant Secretary for Special Projects Rommel Lopez. OPCD-Media and Public Affairs Division