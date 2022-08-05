Duterte says Ramos was ''first guy who egged me to run''

Former President Rodrigo Duterte said it was Fidel Ramos, whom he calls by his initials FVR, who told him to run in the 2016 election.

Duterte, who paid his respects to the ex-president Thursday in Taguig, described his impression of FVR as ''tremendous.''

''FVR, if I may divulge it right now, was the first guy who egged me to run." said Duterte

Duterte told reporters after his visit to the wake that Ramos contributed to his presidential campaigning by giving a "tennis bag with cash." He said Ramos told him that is what could give to him.

''He was the first one who pushed me to run and the first one who contributed the money. That is the fondest memory ( I have),'' added Duterte

Duterte recalled that he saw Ramos as a strict military man. "When he decides on something, that's it," Duterte said.

The 94-year-old Ramos, who was president from 1992 to 1998, passed away on Sunday. He was also defense secretary and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff.

Ramos is expected to have a state funeral on August 9 after the 10-day national mourning. DMS