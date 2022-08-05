Marcos says former President Fidel Ramos '' was a symbol of stability''

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended the wake of former President Fidel Ramos in Taguig City on Thursday morning.

Marcos, with other government officials including Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, visited the wake of the former president at past 10 am.

In an interview with reporters, Marcos said he reminded Ramos' wife Amelita, how her husband brought stability in the country.

"I just came to offer my condolences to the family, through the former president’s wife. You also must remember that we are related with FVR (Fidel Valdez Ramos) and so it is also... a family event, the loss of FVR," he said.

"I just reminded Mrs. Ramos of how FVR, when he became President, was a symbol of stability after all the tumultuous events of 1986," he added.

Ramos and the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr were second cousins.

Marcos also recognized Ramos' service for the country as a former soldier and a public servant.

"When he came into the presidency, he brought calm and he brought stability to our country. And for that, we will always be grateful to him and for all his service all throughout his life as a soldier and as a public servant," he said.

"And for that, we clearly have suffered a loss for our country. But the memories of him will be good because of all the good work he did for the Philippines," he added. Robina Asido/DMS