City mayors back Marcos’ call to ramp up booster vax

The League of Cities of the Philippines on Tuesday threw its support to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s bid to achieve the target of 50 percent booster coverage against COVID-19.

“Now on booster shots for the healthy population, Mr. President, we stand by your directive that 50 percent of the general population should receive their first booster dose,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, the executive vice-president of LCP, said in a speech during the LCP meeting in Malacanang.

“Likewise, we stand by your commitment to administer doses to at least 23 million people within the first 100 days of the Marcos administration,” she added.

Belmonte said the LCP is also grateful to the efforts of the Marcos administration, through the Department of Health, to respond to the plea of local officials that more population, even healthy ones, should be given a second booster.

A DOH memorandum circular allows 18-49-year-olds with comorbidities, as well as 50-year-olds and above, to have a second booster.

“We promised you that our cities will remain vigilant on the uptick of COVID-19 cases. And we also remain a committed partner of the Department of Health in achieving a COVID-free and Healthy Pilipinas,” Belmonte said. Presidential News Desk