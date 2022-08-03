Damage to infra from quake surpasses P1 billion: NDRRMC

Damage to infrastructure caused by the magnitude 7 earthquake rose to more than one billion pesos, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday.

NDRRMC data shows that a total of 1,470 infrastructures in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and National Capital Region (NCR) were damaged.

These include roads, bridges, health facilities, government facilities, schools, utility service facilities, cultural heritage and others.

The biggest damage from the quake was sustained in the Ilocos Region which is estimated at P651.52 million followed by CAR at P586.7 million where the epicenter was in Tayum municipality in Abra.

On the other hand, P15,264,476 worth of damage to agricultural infrastructure, machinery and equipment were also recorded in CAR. A total of P4,500,000 damage was also noted by the National Irrigation Administration.

The damaged houses also reached 28,702, of which 28,289 were partially damaged and 413 were destroyed in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, CAR and NCR.

A total of 27 cities and municipalities have declared state of calamities as of Tuesday.

The death toll remained at 10 while 394 were injured and a total of 105,241 families or 404,370 persons were affected, of which 989 families or 3,319 persons were being served inside the evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS