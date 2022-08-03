Wake for former President Ramos starts August 4

The wake for former President Fidel Ramos will start at Heritage Park in Taguig City on Thursday.

This was announced by Sam Ramos-Jones, grandson of the late president, on Tuesday.

Ramos, 94, passed away on Sunday. A graduate of West Point, Ramos was Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff and defense secretary before he was elected president from 1992 to 1998.

Jones said people who want to visit the wake of his grandfather are encouraged to wear white clothes while he asked for the cooperation of the visitors to observe the designated schedule for different groups and sectors.

"To help us manage the flow of guests and better adhere to COVID-19 precautions, we have designated certain dates and times for groups and sectors. We thank everyone for their cooperation. We also thank the Office of the President, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and our many friends and supporters for their assistance with these arrangements," he said.

The schedule for August 4 are government officials and the members of the Ramos Cabinet and Ramos Peace and Development Foundation Inc., for August 5 are government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps, members of the Business Community, and members of Civil Society Organizations as well as the former members of the Malacanang Press Corps, DND Press Corps, and Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP).

Designated schedule for the veterans, military, law enforcement, and the West Point Society as well as the members of the Rotary Club of Manila is on August 6.

The public viewing will start on August 7 and 8 before the inurnment at Libingan ng mga Bayani on August 9, 2022.

Jones also expressed gratitude for the "overwhelming outpouring" support and well wishes received by their family.

"As we grieve, let us also celebrate a rich life dedicated in service to this nation and its people," he said.

Jones said their family also "humbly ask that anyone who wishes to send flowers instead make a contribution to one of the charitable institutions close to FVR’s heart" which includes the Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Philippine Red Cross, Hero Foundation, Inc., ABS-CBN Lingod Kapamilya Foundation, Inc., Center for Health Improvement and Life Development (CHILD) Haus, JG Patnubay Foundation and Ramos Peace and Development Foundation, Inc. Robina Asido/DMS