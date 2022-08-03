China envoy hopes Philippines ''strictly abide by the one-China principle''

China's Ambassador to the Philippines on Tuesday hopes the country ''will strictly abide by the one-China principle'' following reports that US Speaker Nancy Pelosi may make a brief stopover in Clark before going to Taiwan.

"The one-China principle is an international consensus and universally recognized basic norm governing international relations. It is also the political foundation of China-Philippines relations,'' said Huang Xilian.

Manila does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

''It is our hope that the Philippine side will strictly abide by the one-China principle and handle all Taiwan-related issues with prudence to ensure sound and steady development of China-Philippines relations," added Huang.

Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza said Manila "has not received any request from the US government or their embassy in Manila for Pelosi to transit and/ or visit the Philippines as part of her current swing of visits to the region."

Daza said the Philippines is "closely monitoring developments in this regard."

"We trust that China and the United States will be responsible actors in the region," Daza added. DMS