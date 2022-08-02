Foreign Affairs Secretary Manalo says he is positive for COVID-19, skips ASEAN meet

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said he tested positive for COVID-19 and will be skipping the 55th ASEAN Ministers Meeting in Phenom Penh this week.

In his Twitter account Monday, Manalo said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Teresa Lazaro will be attending in his place.

Manalo said he sent regrets to Cambodia Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn.

''I will concentrate on recovery so I can go back to working at DFA as soon as possible, and I look forward to the next opportunity to meet with ASEAN colleagues and Dialogue Partners,'' said Manalo. DMS