Philippines will not rejoin International Criminal Court

The Philippines does not intend to rejoin the International Criminal Court (ICC), President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr said on Monday.

During an event in Pasig City, Marcos said it will not reverse the decision of former President Rodrigo Duterte to leave the ICC.

"The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC," Marcos said.

The Philippines withdrew its ICC membership on March 17, 2019 after the tribunal started investigating the deaths in the government's war against illegal drugs.

The ICC said it can continue to look into the matter since the probe started before the membership withdrawal took effect.

Duterte said the ICC investigation is unnecessary since local authorities and courts are looking into the so-called war on drugs.

Last June, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced their plan to push through with the investigation.

The ICC gave the government until September 8 to comment. DMS