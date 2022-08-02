House files resolution expressing sympathy to Japan over Abe's death

A resolution expressing sympathy to the Japanese government on the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was filed at the House of Representatives on Monday.

House Resolution No. 121 conveys the lower chamber’s condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kushida and the Japanese people on Abe’s demise on July 8.

It was filed by House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Zamboanga Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe, Pagtibayin at Palaguin ang Pangkabuhayang Pilipino (4Ps) Partylist Rep. Marcelino Libanan, and Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos.

“The untimely passing of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves a huge vacuum among the ranks of world leaders in the international community and in the hearts of the Japanese people for whom he devoted a great part of his life to serve,” the solons said.

Abe, 67, was the longest-serving prime minister of Japan. He died last month after being shot while delivering a campaign speech.

He was the first head of state to visit the country during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s term

During his visit to the Philippines in 2017, Japan and the Philippines signed five bilateral agreements which helped strengthen ties between the two countries.

Abe also backed Duterte’s Build, Build, Build programs by funding several construction projects through loans and grants, under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In 2019, Japan remained one of the Philippines' most significant trading partners, ranking second among 225 countries with trade amounting to $21.38 billion, according to the Department of Trade and Industry. Jaspearl Tan/DMS