Marcos declares 10-day mourning for ex-President Fidel Ramos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Sunday declared a 10-day national mourning over the death of former President Fidel Ramos.

In a proclamation, Marcos said that under the law, the national flag shall be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on all government buildings and installations through the Philippines and abroad from July 31 to August 9.

''The death of Fidel V. Ramos, the twelfth President of the Philippines, is a great loss to the country and the Filipino people,'' said Marcos.

''It is fitting to devote a period of national mourning to pay tribute to an esteemed leader who has dedicated his life to public service and has left a lasting mark on our country,'' said Marcos.

Ramos died on Sunday at the age of 94, his family said in a statement. DMS