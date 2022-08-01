Three alleged members of communist terrorist group killed in clash vs military in Sultan Kudarat

The alleged Commanding Officer of Regional Operations Command (ROC) of the communist terrorist group’s Far South Mindanao Region (FSMR) and two of his cohorts were killed in a clash with government troops in Palimbang town in Sultan Kudarat on July 30.

Reports from the ground stated that operating troops of the 57th Infantry Battalion were conducting pursuit operations when they encountered more or less seven communist terrorist group members in Barangay Baluan, same municipality. Firefight ensued, after which the enemy scampered in different directions. Troops continuously pursued the fleeing enemies.

Soldiers from the different army units in the area conducted blocking operations which resulted in series of encounters with the fleeing CTG personalities.

While scouring the encounter site, troops of the 37IB recovered one M16A1 rifle with short magazine loaded with 15 live ammunition, and one Garand rifle.

Also, while conducting search and destroy operations, combined elements of the 57IB and 63rd Division Reconnaissance Company recovered three enemy cadavers. WesMinCom