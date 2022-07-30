「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

New COVID-19 cases jump to 4,127 from 3, 858

［ 93 words｜2022.7.30｜英字 (English) ］

The Department of Health (DOH) said new COVID-19 cases jumped to 4, 127 on Friday from 3, 858 on Thursday.

The National Capital Region (NCR) accounted for 1,380 new cases.

The DOH said 14 died from COVID-19.

OCTA Research said NCR and 19 other areas are seeing high to very high positivity rates in COVID-19.

NCR had a positivity rate of 14.5 percent as of July 27 from July 23. The highest positivity rate was in 48.8 percent from 30.6 percent.

The World Health Organization set a five percent threshold for positivity rates. DMS

