DOH confirms first local case of monkeypox

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the first local case of monkeypox, its spokesperson said Friday.

Beverly Ho told a Palace briefing that a 31-year-old Filipino who arrived on July 19 and was tested and confirmed positive at the DOH Research and Tropical Medicine on July 28.

Ho said the person has been discharged and recovering at home.

The health official declined to reveal the name and gender of the patient as well as from which country, where he or she came from.

"All we can say is that the patient travelled to areas with confirmed cases of monkeypox," Ho said.

She said 10 contacts of the 31-year-old persons are being quarantined and monitored by the DOH.

Monkeypox symptoms are mild, such as fever, lymphadenopathy or “kulani”, and rashes; and is rarely fatal.

"Seek immediate medical attention. This will help hasten recovery," advised the DOH.

Ho said they are coordinating with the United States government to secure a supply of monkeypox vaccine.

"There is not a lot available in the market. Also it is a select population group which must be vaccinated. Again it is not like COVID (novel coronavirus disease) that all of us must be vaccinated," Ho said. DMS