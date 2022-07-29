More than P33 million of infra damage reported in Ilocos Region from quake

More than P33 million worth of infrastructure were damaged in the Ilocos Region after the magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the province of Abra on Wednesday morning.

As of 6 am, Thursday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has recorded P33,800,000 worth of infrastructure damage in Region I.

NDRRMC clarified that the number of fatalities remained at four as they confirmed on Thursday morning that based on verification no one died in Gattaran, Cagayan as previously reported on Wednesday.

According to its report, from the total of 17 damaged infrastructures, nine were recorded in Region I, one in Region III and seven others in NCR and these include roads, schools and government facilities and other structures.

The damaged houses also rose to 868 where 11 were destroyed and 857 others were partially damaged in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The affected population in the same region also increased to 3,456 families or 12,945 individuals, of which 541 families were being served inside the 21 evacuation centers.

On the other hand, the report shows that 131 other victims were injured because of the earthquake.

It also reported that 97 percent or the power supply or 36 cities have been restored. Robina Asido/DMS