DOH expands 2nd booster shots to 50 and above, persons with comorbidities

The Department of Health (DOH) has approved a second booster dose for all adults aged 50 and above, and individuals 18-49 years of age with comorbidities.

In a statement released late Tuesday night, DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said: '' As vaccine immunity wanes over time, we are dedicated to helping our people remain protected against COVID-19."

"We are making it easier for as many of our people to avail of the primary series and boosters - including second boosters," she said.

Vergeire said this came after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Pfizer and Moderna to allow their use as second boosters.

The DOH also said there must be an interval of at least four months between the third dose/first booster and the fourth dose/second booster.

As of July 26, DOH data shows that there are 15,975,337 Filipinos who have been given the first booster shots.

A total of 1,232,816 individuals, belonging to the sectors of healthcare workers, senior citizens, and the immunocompromised sectors, have received their second booster dose. DMS