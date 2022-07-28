Three regions, 15 provinces affected by magnitude 7 quake: DILG

Three northern Philippine regions and 15 provinces were affected by the magnitude 7 earthquake where the epicenter was located at Tayum municipality, Abra Wednesday morning, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos reported to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

These were in Ilocos, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and in Cagayan Valley.

Abalos said there were road closures in some parts of Abra and power interruptions in Abra and Benguet,

Communication lines are intermittent in Region 1, or the Ilocos and landslides in some parts of the CAR.

Abalos said, citing an initial report, that in CAR, 29 municipal roads were damaged, like three bridges in Abra.

There were 173 buildings, both private and government, damaged in CAR along with 58 landslides of which 31 were in Abra. DMS