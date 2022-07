New COVID-19 cases went down to 2,360 on Tuesday from 2,778 on Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

No deaths and 2,341 recoveries were reported, DOH added.

New COVID-19 cases in the NCR reached 893 from 942 on the previous day.

Quezon City had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases of 180 followed by 112 in Manila and 107 in Makati. DMS