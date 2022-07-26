Obiena wins Philippines' historic bronze medal in world athletics championship

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena cleared 5.94 meters to win the Philippines' first bronze medal in the world athletics championship in Eugene, Oregon on Monday.

Obiena set a new Asian and national mark in his event won by Swede Armand Duplantis. Duplantis soared to another world record of 6.21 meters.

The Filipino, who trains in Italy under the revered coach Vitaly Petrov, was edged out of a silver by American Chris Nilsen on tiebreak. DMS