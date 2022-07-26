OCTA Research considers NCR under moderate risk from COVID-19

OCTA Research said the National Capital Region (NCR) is considered under moderate risk due to rising positivity rates and one week growth rate which is reflected in higher COVID-19 cases.

''NCR is at moderate risk based on the metrics we use, but the bright spot is that HCUR (healthcare utilization rate) remains below 50 percent,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David on Monday.

David told the ''Laging Handa'' virtual forum that the HCUR is at 33.1 percent . ''As long as it's below 50 percent, this will not escalate to Alert Level 2,'' he said.

NCR COVID-19 cases were reported as 1, 327 on Sunday from Saturday's 1,324. On July 21, COVID-19 cases in NCR breached the 1,000 mark with 1,002.

OCTA Research said the one-week growth rate is at 25 percent, reproduction number at 1.38, positivity rate at 14.1 percent and average daily attack rate at 17 percent. DMS