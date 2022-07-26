Zubiri, Romualdez elected as Senate, House leaders

Congress opened sessions on Monday by electing its new leaders.

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri was elected Senate President while Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez is the new Speaker of the House.

Zubiri was nominated by Senators Grace Poe, Joel Villanueva, Loren Legarda, Ronald de la Rosa, Joseph Victor Ejercito and Jinggoy Ejercito and won by a unanimous vote.

Romualdez was nominated by the son of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos.

The motion was seconded by Batangas Rep. Ralph Recto, Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab , Antipolo City Rep. Roberto Puno, Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar, Ilocos Sur Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan, Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) partylist Rep. Raymond Democrito Mendoza, and Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales.

Romualdez won after garnering 282 votes.

Zubiri and Romualdez served as majority leaders in their respective houses in the 18th Congress.

Both chambers began their sessions at 10 am but the Senate adjourned at 10:28 while the lower house adjourned at 2 pm.

Both Houses of Congress will convene at 4 pm for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) that will be delivered by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. Jaspearl Tan/DMS