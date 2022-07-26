Marcos to expand Duterte's infra program

By Robina Asido

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to expand former President Rodrigo Duterte's infrastructure program, including the first Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) with Japan.

In his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, Marcos said the infrastructure program of the previous administration "must not only continue but, wherever possible, be expanded."

"We shall confidently build on this firm foundation established by my predecessor. As it is in building an edifice. We must keep the momentum. And aspire to build better, more," he added.

"Necessarily, infrastructure development will remain a very high priority in our drive for growth and employment. Once again, I will not suspend any of the ongoing projects as those have already been shown to be of benefit to the public that they serve," he added.

Marcos also vowed to study the proposals that have been made by the Duterte administration as he ensures infrastructure development spending at five percent of the GDP.

"The planned expansion of infrastructure projects, I believe, would be possible if we continue to encourage the participation of the private sector in the development of our programs. Public Private Partnerships or PPPs hold great potential for that expansion, for infrastructure development and for innovation," he said.

"Our infrastructure development is of primary importance as it is a necessary element to improve many other sectors to include agriculture, tourism, general economic activity, and even to governance," he added.

Marcos said his administration is committed to finish building the current approved railway projects which includes the major infrastructure initiatives with the government of Japan.

"This administration is committed to finish building the current portfolio of investments: approved railway projects such as the North-South Commuter Railway System, the 33-kilometer Metro Manila Subway Project, the 147-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway System, the 12-kilometer LRT-1 Cavite Extension, the 23-kilometer MRT-7, and the Common Station that will connect LRT-1, MRT-3 and MRT-7," he said.

"Beyond NCR, larger scale railway systems like the 102-kilometer Mindanao Railway Project; the Panay Railway Project; and the Cebu railway system will be integrated as a vital part of our transport and communications systems," he added.

Marcos said he will "also continue to improve our roads and transportation systems in key cities throughout the country through various projects such as the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit, Davao High Priority Bus System, Ilocos Norte Transportation Hub, and the El Nido Transport Terminal."

He said there are "dozens of railway projects on the ground, above the ground, below ground, not just in Manila, but in other regions at various stages of implementation, and with a combined cost of 1.9 trillion pesos."

"My order to the Department of Transportation or DOTr is really very simple, full speed ahead!," he said.

"Improving our railway system, along with modernizing existing airports and seaports, will maximize our strategic location in the Pacific. And connect our many islands," he added. DMS