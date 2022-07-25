Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. lauded the efforts of law enforcement and other government agencies against Trafficking In Persons (TIP) that led to the country retaining its Tier 1 status in the United States Trafficking in Persons Report of 2022 for the seventh straight year.

The Philippine government reported its numerous gains in the campaign against TIP during the recently concluded ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC).

Abalos further expressed confidence that the Philippines will be able to retain its Tier 1 status for the 8th consecutive year given the firm resolve and commitment of all member agencies of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) to squarely address the issue of TIP which he labeled as a "bane to human development and a recurring threat to growth, development, and stability of nations" along with other transnational crimes.

“We assure the ASEAN community that the Philippine government under the leadership of President Marcos, Jr. will actively work with its regional counterparts in undertaking regional and local measures to prevent and address transnational crimes,” Abalos said.

Based on the recently issued 2022 US TIP report, the Philippine government fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and continued to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts during the reporting period, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its anti-trafficking capacity, hence it remains on Tier 1 status along with Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Singapore, UK, USA, and others. DILG Public Affairs and Communication Service