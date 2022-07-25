New COVID-19 cases now at 3,657

New COVID-19 cases rose to 3, 657 from Saturday's 3, 604, with National Capital Region (NCR) accounting for 1,327, the Department of Health (DOH) said Sunday.

Thirteen people died while recoveries reached 2, 169.

Quezon City had the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 290 followed by Makati with 159 and Manila, 147. DMS

Story 6

Philippines remains free of moneypox: DOH

Hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern, the Department of Health (DOH) said the Philippines remains free from it.

In a statement, DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said there has been no suspected monkeypox case.

"Up to now, there has been no finding in the Philippines that fits the definition of a suspect monkeypox case," said Vergeire.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the virus similar to that of smallpox, but milder.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and rashes that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body.

On late Saturday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared monkeypox to be a public health emergency of international concern. DMS