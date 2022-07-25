Three dead in Ateneo shooting: police

Three were reported dead while three were wounded, including the suspect, in a shooting incident at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City 2:55 pm on Sunday.

Police said the fatalities were Vice Mayor Rose Furigay of Lamitan, Basilan; Victor Capistano, senior executive assistant of Furigay and security guard Jeneven Bandiola.

Hannah Furigay, Rose's daughter, the suspect, Chiao Tiao Yumul and Julia Manabat-Paco were injured. Hannah is in critical condition at a hospital, said Ateneo Vice President for Administration Rudy Ang. Yumul is in police custody after being arrested along Aurora Boulevard.

Quezon City police director Brig. Gen. Remus Medina said based on the evidence, the suspect was in the lobby. ''When the victims entered the lobby, they were shot. The security guard was shot dead. We are trying to investigate who shot the suspect because he had a gunshot wound,'' said Medina.

The shooting happened one hour before the 2022 commencement exercises of the Ateneo Law School, the university said.

Medina said Furigay and Yumul had a personal quarrel.

The Ateneo Law School's graduation ceremonies was cancelled following the incident. Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, the guest speaker, had been asked to turn back on getting news of the shooting incident, Supreme Court spokesman Brian Hosaka said.

The incident occurred as the Philippine National Police imposed a gun ban for the State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte denounced the incident. She requested Quezon City police ''to continue investigating the incident and ensure swift justice by attained by the victims and their families.''

In a statement, Ateneo de Manila said it ''extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. There is no acceptable reason for violence. We hope and pray that justice will be swiftly served.'' DMS