Alleged high-ranking NPA leader killed in Surigao del Sur

An alleged high-ranking leader of the New People's Army (NPA) was killed in a clash with the government troops in Surigao del Sur on Thursday.

Capt. Mark Anthony Tito, public affairs office chief of the 10th Infantry Division, identified the alleged slain NPA leader as Arnold Ornales alias Ka Jorlan, who led remnants of the Dismantled Guerilla Front 14.

Tito said the troops of the 67th Infantry Battalion under the 701st Infantry Brigade encountered the rebels at the vicinity of Sitio Dam, Barangay Guinahalinan, Barobo, Surigao Del Sur.

He said the clash that lasted for about 20 minutes also resulted in the recovery of one M4 rifle, ammunition, other war materials, and personal belongings.

Army's 10th ID Commander Maj. Gen. Nolasco Mempin expressed sympathy to the family of the slain rebel as he called other NPA members to return to the folds of the law and their families. Robina Asido/DMS