New voters in Dec. barangay elections surpass Comelec ''historical record''

The number of new voters who registered for the December 5 barangay election ''exceeded historical record" of more than two million, a Commission on Election (Comelec) said on Friday.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing, acting Comelec spokesperson, Attorney John Rex Laudiangco said the voters registration as of July 20, 2022 has already reached to a total of 2,119,878.

"We already exceeded the projected target... the 15 to 17 year old new voters who registered reached 1,326,415. For 18 to 30 year-olds, we reached 680,497. For 31 years old and above it reached 112,966," he said.

"At first, we only expect based on historical records the new voter registration will only reach around one million. We already exceeded it and now we even exceeded two million for the newly registered voters,"he added.

Laudiangco said the voter registration which started last July 4 will end on Saturday, July 23 under the law. Robina Asido/DMS