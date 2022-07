Japan eliminated the Philippines out of the quarterfinals of the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta Tuesday night.

Japan put on the pressure in the first quarter with a 13-point lead and rode to rout the Philippines, 102-81.

Yuki Togashi led Japan with 18 points. Bobby Ray Parks was the top Philippine scorer with 16 points.

The loss marked the first time in 15 years the Philippines failed to advance in this tournament. DMS