DOH keeps Metro Manila under Alert Level One until July 31

The Department of Health (DOH) maintained the alert level status in Metro Manila even as 19 other areas were also placed under Alert Level One until July 31.

This was announced at the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Wednesday.

According to the DOH, the alert level status in 19 areas which includes five cities and municipalities in Luzon, three in Visayas and 11 in Mindanao were de-escalated after they were able to maintain the low-risk case classification and total bed utilization rates.

The health department also noted that the vaccination threshold for the target population and the A2 (senior citizen) priority group in these 19 areas was reached.

Areas in Luzon that were de-escalated to Alert Level One include Sablan, Benguet in CAR; Alabat, Quezon in Region IV-A; Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro and Paluan, Occidental Mindoro in Region IV-B and San Fernando, Masbate in Region V.

The three areas in Visayas were Ilog, Negros Occidental; Albuquerque, Bohol in Region VII and Motiong, Samar in Region VIII while the 11 areas in Mindanao include Guipos and San Miguel in Zamboanga del Sur in Region IX, Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte in Region X; Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte and Santa Maria, Davao Occidental on Region XI; General Santos City in Region XII; Bacuag, Placer and Tubod, Surigao del Norte in Region XIII; Bubong and Lumbatan, Lanao del Sur in BARMM.

A total of 38 areas in Luzon, 15 areas in Visayas and 16 areas in Mindanao will remain under Alert Level One while seven areas in Luzon, eight areas in Visayas and 19 areas in Mindanao will remain under Alert Level Two until the end of the month. Robina Asido/ DMS