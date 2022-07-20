「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

7月20日のまにら新聞から

New COVID-19 cases below 2,000 after five days

［ 76 words｜2022.7.20｜英字 (English) ］

New COVID-19 cases declined below 2,000 on Tuesday after staying at that level for five days.

The Department of Health (DOH) said new COVID-19 cases were 1,841 out of which 710 were in the National Capital Region. No deaths were reported while recoveries reached 1, 852.

OCTA Research said the new cases were above its forecasted 1,500.

DOH said Quezon City had the highest number of cases at 185 followed by Manila, 101 and Makati, 83. DMS

