7月20日のまにら新聞から

PNP ''almost done'' in security preparation for Marcos' SONA

［ 203 words｜2022.7.20｜英字 (English) ］

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is "almost done" in its security preparation for the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. next Monday.

This was announced by PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., in a press conference at Camp Karingal six days before Marcos' address.

"Well I would say that we are almost done in the preparations. It's just a matter of the maximum deployment on D-Day and the day before," he said.

"As far as the preparation is concerned we would like to announce the PNP is ready for the SONA," he added.

Aside from the implementation of the suspension of the permit to carry firearms outside residence (PTCFOR) from July 22-27, Danao said the deployment of mobile jails and water cannons are also part of the security measures for the SONA.

"Yes, the preparation definitely will be just like what happened last inauguration but the water cannon, it will depend if the situation will not become violent... Hopefully there will be no violence just like what happened in the inauguration but definitely all the things that will be there are just for preparation just in case because we cannot really prevent that," he said. Robina Asido/DMS

